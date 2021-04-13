Breaking News
Afghanistan Produces Over 260,000 Tons of Chicken Meat Annually
Afghanistan is close to reaching self-sufficiency in chicken meat production, with an annual chicken meat production of over 260,000 tons.
According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, 9,247 small and big chicken farms are currently operating throughout the country.
Of these farms, 3,520 are laying hens farm; 5,723 are meat chicken farms and the remaining 4 are breeding chicken farms.
Having 2,073 farms, Kabul has the largest number of laying hens farms followed by Paktiya, Logar and Herat.
Most of the meat chicken farms are situation in Kandahar, Nangarhar, Faryab, Balkh, Farah, Herat and Laghman.
The only four breeding chicken farms are situated in Kandahar and Balkh.
The amount of chicken meat production during the last solar year reached 261,048 tons, and most of them were produced in Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, Takhar, Kandahar, Balkh and Helmand.
Kabul is a major producer of chicken meat with a production of 47,110 tons.
New mining law a bridge to finalize the iron ore project in Afghanistan
The new mining law, which was approved by the Afghan Parliament two months ago, is going to serve a bridge
10 NSP projects executed in Kabul province
Ten sub-projects of the National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) were recently completed
Women’s Empowerment: The Key to Fighting the Climate Crisis
Written by: Kimberly White When one thinks of solutions to climate change, immediate thoughts may be expanding renewable energy use, reducing deforestation, or