Afghanistan Produces Over 260,000 Tons of Chicken Meat Annually

Afghanistan is close to reaching self-sufficiency in chicken meat production, with an annual chicken meat production of over 260,000 tons.

According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, 9,247 small and big chicken farms are currently operating throughout the country.

Of these farms, 3,520 are laying hens farm; 5,723 are meat chicken farms and the remaining 4 are breeding chicken farms.

Having 2,073 farms, Kabul has the largest number of laying hens farms followed by Paktiya, Logar and Herat.

Most of the meat chicken farms are situation in Kandahar, Nangarhar, Faryab, Balkh, Farah, Herat and Laghman.

The only four breeding chicken farms are situated in Kandahar and Balkh.

The amount of chicken meat production during the last solar year reached 261,048 tons, and most of them were produced in Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, Takhar, Kandahar, Balkh and Helmand.

Kabul is a major producer of chicken meat with a production of 47,110 tons.