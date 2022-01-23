Breaking News
ADB Approves $405million Cash Assistance for Afghanistan
Transfer Of Oil and Gas Through Iran To Afghanistan
Afghanistan Receives $32mn in Humanitarian Aid
Work on TAPI & Railway Extension Projects To Begin in March
Afghanistan’s Trade With Central Asia Increases
Nearly 70% of Factories in Herat Are In Recession
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) announced that $ 32 million in humanitarian aid had arrived in Kabul and was handed over to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).
Da Afghanistan Bank also said that, as the bank that oversees the banking system, it has transferred this cash aid from Kabul International Airport to AIB Bank.
This financial assistance is being provided as the nation is facing an economic crisis.
Photo Credit: The Economist
Wadsam
