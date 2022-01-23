English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Receives $32mn in Humanitarian Aid

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Receives $32mn in Humanitarian Aid
23 Jan, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) announced that $ 32 million in humanitarian aid had arrived in Kabul and was handed over to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).

Da Afghanistan Bank also said that, as the bank that oversees the banking system, it has transferred this cash aid from Kabul International Airport to AIB Bank.

This financial assistance is being provided as the nation is facing an economic crisis.

Photo Credit: The Economist
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghan Local Police assists in Panjwai School opening

Afghan Local Police assists in Panjwai School opening

District leaders officially opened Adjimzai School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Adjimzai village, Panjwai district, Kandahar province, April 13. Afghan

Afghan Business 9 years ago Write E-Mails That People Won’t Ignore

Write E-Mails That People Won’t Ignore

Your clients and colleagues don’t have time to engage fully with every e-mail they get. Some of them receive hundreds

Afghan Business 7 years ago Business Matchmaking Conference to be held in Dubai

Business Matchmaking Conference to be held in Dubai

The Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) is to hold the US-Afghanistan Business Matchmaking Conference (BMC) in Dubai in February 2015

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china