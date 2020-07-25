English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Receives $36.7mn From US Gov’t To Combat COVID-19

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Receives $36.7mn From US Gov’t To Combat COVID-19
25 Jul, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.

The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

The U.S. government is coordinating with the Afghan government, international humanitarian partners, the donor community, the private sector, and the Afghan people to support a robust response to this pandemic. This funding builds on resources previously announced by Secretary of State Pompeo for COVID-19 response in Afghanistan, through the following efforts:

  • $36.7 million in COVID-19 assistance includes:
    • more than $19.1 million for health and international disaster assistance to support the detection and treatment of COVID-19, as well as protection and health support, for internally displaced persons;
    • nearly $3.1 million in migrant and refugee assistance for Afghan returnees;
    • $500,000 to procure COVID-19 prevention and control supplies for correctional facilities; and
    • $14 million in existing economic support funds to support the Afghan government’s nationwide response to COVID-19.
  • $90 million in existing support through the World Bank for continued health and education services during the pandemic; to enable citizen-led Community Development Councils to meet sanitation and infrastructure needs; and to support the health sector in maintaining emergency services and strengthening disease surveillance, testing, and treatment.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAFghanistan COVID-19

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan police arrested for looting money from bank

Afghan police arrested for looting money from bank

Two policemen in eastern Nuristan province have been arrested with 9mn AFN stolen from a branch of Da Afghanistan Bank.

Afghan Business 7 years ago The rising dollar against Afghani

The rising dollar against Afghani

The US dollar has been sold at an exchange rate of 55.5-60AFN in the past week. People are faced with

Afghan Business 7 years ago Development of Hajigak site to happen in phases

Development of Hajigak site to happen in phases

Led by the state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the Afghan Iron and Steel Consortium (AIFSCO) has concluded negotiations

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading