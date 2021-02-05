Afghanistan Receives Its First Batch of New Banknotes from Poland

Breaking News
The Polish Embassy in India announced that it had handed over the first batch of new banknotes to the Afghan government last week.
In a statement, the Polich Embassy said that the banknotes are produced with new technology and anti-pollution coating that is more resistant to pollution and chemicals than the previous banknotes.
According to the statement, the first 380 million Afghanis consists of 10, 20, 50, and 100 Afghani banknotes that are printed as per the contract signed between PWPW, a produce of banknotes in Warsaw, and the Afghan government.
The new bills are coated with the Coat4Note varnish made by PWPW, which protects both the paper surface and print against environmental conditions and abrasion.
Wadsam
