English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Receives Its First Batch of New Banknotes from Poland

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Receives Its First Batch of New Banknotes from Poland
05 Feb, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Polish Embassy in India announced that it had handed over the first batch of new banknotes to the Afghan government last week.

In a statement, the Polich Embassy said that the banknotes are produced with new technology and anti-pollution coating that is more resistant to pollution and chemicals than the previous banknotes.

According to the statement, the first 380 million Afghanis consists of 10, 20, 50, and 100 Afghani banknotes that are printed as per the contract signed between PWPW, a produce of banknotes in Warsaw, and the Afghan government.

The new bills are coated with the Coat4Note varnish made by PWPW, which protects both the paper surface and print against environmental conditions and abrasion.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan banknotesAfghanistan business

Related Articles

Afghan Business 1 year ago 2019 Survey of the Afghan People Reveals Citizens Support Peace Talks with Taliban

2019 Survey of the Afghan People Reveals Citizens Support Peace Talks with Taliban

Today, The Asia Foundation-Afghanistan, with the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched the 15th annual Survey

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghanistan, India holds food festivals in Kabul and Delhi

Afghanistan, India holds food festivals in Kabul and Delhi

India and Afghanistan have historical and cultural linkages since centuries and the same gets reflected in the cuisines of the

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan’s academia discuss role of higher learning in shaping country’s future

Afghanistan’s academia discuss role of higher learning in shaping country’s future

USAID, in collaboration with the University Support and Workforce Program (USWDP) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), held a

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys