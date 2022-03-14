Breaking News
Afghanistan Receives Third Shipment Of Wheat From India
...
17th Round of $32mn Cash Aid Delivered to Kabul
...
Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market
...
Nigeria’s $1mn Aid to Afghanistan
...
World Bank Approves Over $1bn in Funds to Afghanistan
...
U.S. Treasury Issues General License to Facilitate Economic Activity in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Receives Third Shipment Of Wheat From India
Pakistani officials say India’s third shipment of donated wheat has been loaded from Pakistan’s Wagah cialas port and is moving towards Afghanistan.
Pakistani get viagra media reported that the shipment included 2,200 tonnes of wheat and was being transported in a convoy of 40 trucks to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, two other shipments of India’s wheat have already arrived in Afghanistan. The first shipment of this aid, including 2,500 tons of wheat, arrived in Afghanistan on February 22 this lowest price for viagra year, loaded in 41 trucks, followed by the delivery of 2,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan on March 5 of this year.
India has promised to donate the about 50,000 tons of purchase cialis online wheat to the people of Afghanistan, of which a total of 4,500 tons have reached Nangarhar province.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
International Conferences on Afghanistan since the Past Decade
Afghanistan is the only country around the globe to have been seriously considered for discussion by countries worldwide on its
Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court
Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens welcomed the agreement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to transition
Afghan government to open mother and child hospital in Balkh
The Afghan government started the construction of a new 253-bed mother and child hospital in Mazar-e Sharif’s regional hospital. Funded
levitra drugs for sale online reply.