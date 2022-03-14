English | دری
Afghanistan Receives Third Shipment Of Wheat From India

14 Mar, 2022
14 Mar, 2022 by
Pakistani officials say India’s third shipment of donated wheat has been loaded from Pakistan’s Wagah cialas port and is moving towards Afghanistan.

Pakistani get viagra media reported that the shipment included 2,200 tonnes of wheat and was being transported in a convoy of 40 trucks to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, two other shipments of India’s wheat have already arrived in Afghanistan. The first shipment of this aid, including 2,500 tons of wheat, arrived in Afghanistan on February 22 this lowest price for viagra year, loaded in  41 trucks, followed by the delivery of 2,000 tons of  wheat to Afghanistan on March 5 of this year.

India has promised to donate the about 50,000 tons of purchase cialis online wheat to the people of Afghanistan, of which a total of 4,500 tons have reached Nangarhar province.

