English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Saffron Institute to be Established Soon

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Saffron Institute to be Established Soon
17 Jan, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghanistan Saffron Institute will be the country’s first well equipped institute which is expected to be built by the end of the fiscal year 1398.

Costing 85.8mn Afghanistan, the institute will be used for conducting scientific studies and for the promotion, realization, policy making and marketing of saffron products.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Wednesday, Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Minister Nasir Durrani said the institute will play a key role in the implementation of the nation’s 5-year plan for the development of saffron in Afghanistan.

According to latest studies, saffron cultivation level has reached to 15 tons during the fiscal year 1397, while earlier estimates showed around 12 tons per year.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 months ago Japan provides over $US 2.3 million for Irrigation and Fiscal Support in Afghanistan

Japan provides over $US 2.3 million for Irrigation and Fiscal Support in Afghanistan

The Government of Japan announced over $2.3 million new assistance to the Government of Afghanistan on Wednesday.  The funding will

Afghan Business 5 years ago 6 NSP projects completed in Balkh province

6 NSP projects completed in Balkh province

Six sub-projects of the National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) were recently completed

Afghan Business 6 years ago Proposed budget presented to the House of Representatives

Proposed budget presented to the House of Representatives

After the Senate’s approval of the budget, Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal presented the draft budget for the next fiscal year,

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading