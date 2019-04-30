Afghanistan Seeks EU’s Approval To Remove Afghan Airlines From Blacklist

in Afghan Business

A conference on cooperation between European Union (EU) and Afghanistan is expected to be held next month and removing Afghan airlines from the EU blacklist will be a priority in the agenda.

Afghanistan’s national airline Aryana and other private airlines still remain in the EU’s Air Safety List ue to their low standards.

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) has assured that comprehensive reforms have been implemented and Afghan airlines were able to operate flights to European states.

In a meeting with EU envoy to Afghanistan Pierre Mayoudon last week, ACAA head Dr. Mohammad Qasim Wafayezada shared International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s evaluation.

He asked the ambassador to send a delegation to Afghanistan to evaluate and assess the authority’s work and the current situation of Afghan airlines.

According to a statement from ACAA, the EU envoy appreciated ACAA efforts and expressed interest in working together with Afghanistan.