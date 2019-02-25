Breaking News
Afghanistan Sends Its First Shipment to India via Chabahar
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Afghanistan Exports $47mn Worth of Figs This Year
E-Governance Center in Afghanistan—A step Toward Combating Corruption
Japan Contributes $13mn To Help Drought Victims
Afghanistan Signs Contracts Worth $12mn At GulfFood Expo
Afghanistan’s first shipment was sent to India from the western Nimroz province through the Chabahar port on Sunday.
The shipment contained 570 tons of goods carried by 23 trucks.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Sunday, President Ghani said the Chabahar route will boost Afghanistan’s exports from the current USD 1 billion to USD 2 billion by the following year.
“Today Nimroz has turned from a third-grade province into a key province for us,” said Ghani.
He called for further measures and efforts to further improve the deprive Nimroz province.
