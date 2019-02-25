Afghanistan Sends Its First Shipment to India via Chabahar

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s first shipment was sent to India from the western Nimroz province through the Chabahar port on Sunday.

The shipment contained 570 tons of goods carried by 23 trucks.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Sunday, President Ghani said the Chabahar route will boost Afghanistan’s exports from the current USD 1 billion to USD 2 billion by the following year.

“Today Nimroz has turned from a third-grade province into a key province for us,” said Ghani.

He called for further measures and efforts to further improve the deprive Nimroz province.