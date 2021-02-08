Afghanistan Ships 50 Tonnes of Dried Fruits to Canada via Land

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan sends off 50 tonnes of dried fruits worth more than $500,000 from Kabul to Canada through land for the first time.

With an estimated delivery of 40 days, the shipment will first reach Turkey from Uzbekistan and then depart for Canada.

Hashmatullah Ghafoori, deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and livestock, on the occasion in Kabul’s Badam Bagh, said private company “Raz Food” was taking the country’s first shipment.

Head of the company Abdul Sattar Ghafari said exports through land were cost-effective, but the government must address the security problems.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has aimed to increase the country’s exports from their current volume of less than $500 million to more than $2 billion in the next two years.