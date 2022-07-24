Breaking News
Afghanistan Signs Agreement with Iran To Buy 350000 Tons of Oil and Gas
Afghanistan To Export Coal At $350 Per Ton
More Than 10,000 Tons Of Afghan Coal Exported To Pakistan Every Day
Increase in Cotton Production in Afghanistan
‘Afghan Invest’ Company Inaugurated In Kabul
Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports
The Taliban Ministry of Finance announced that during the official visit of officials of the Islamic Emirate to Iran an agreement to purchase 350,000 find no rx viagra tons of oil and gas was signed with an Iranian private company.
The ministry said in a statement that the viagra overnight delivery representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, Central Bank and Afghanistan National Standards Authority went to Iran on an official visit.
Khairuddin Mayel, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “In recent days the price of oil and gas in the country has increased a lot. Our businessmen are trying to increase import of oil to meet demand of the country’s domestic markets.”
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation said it will sign agreements with Russia and Turkmenistan to import oil https://wadsam.com/shop/levitra-cialis/ and control the price of oil in the country.
