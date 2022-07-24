Afghanistan Signs Agreement with Iran To Buy 350000 Tons of Oil and Gas

in Afghan Business

The Taliban Ministry of Finance announced that during the official visit of officials of the Islamic Emirate to Iran an agreement to purchase 350,000 tons of oil and gas was signed with an Iranian private company.

The ministry said in a statement that the representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, Central Bank and Afghanistan National Standards Authority went to Iran on an official visit.

Khairuddin Mayel, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “In recent days the price of oil and gas in the country has increased a lot. Our businessmen are trying to increase import of oil to meet demand of the country’s domestic markets.”

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation said it will sign agreements with Russia and Turkmenistan to import oil and control the price of oil in the country.