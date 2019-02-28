English | دری
Afghanistan Signs Contract To Establish Transparency In Phone Top-Up Tax Collection

The Afghan government signed a contract on the establishment of the Real Time Data Management System that will ensure transparency in the collection of the 10% tax on mobile phone top-ups.

This comes 3 years after the 10% tax on top-ups was imposed on all mobile phone users. The move sparked debates among the citizens and some lawmakers as they voiced concerns over the lack of transparency in the management of the tax collection.

The agreement was signed between Afghan Minister of Communications and Information Technology Shahzada Gul Aryoubi and Joshua Ji, head of the contracting company in a ceremony in presidential palace in Kabul in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Thursday.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, over 14.5 billion Afghanis have been collected in tax on mobile phone top-ups since 2015.

Having access to telecom companies’ systems, the Real time Data Management is expected to deliver real time information on mobile phone tax collection.  
