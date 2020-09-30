Breaking News
Afghanistan Signs Four Economic Cooperation Agreements With Turkmenistan
...
Construction of a 1.5-kilometre Flood Protection Wall Along Balkh River Kicks Off
...
Afghanistan Imports Half Billion US Dollars Worth of Medicines Every Year
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
USAID Supports 4 Renewable Energy Projects In Afghanistan
...
Report: How Nimroz Moved into Afghanistan’s Primary International Trade Hub?
...
Today, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan representatives signed four economic cooperation agreements in the presence of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the presidential palace.
The agreements include transfer of 500kV electricity from Turkmenistan to Herat, expand telecommunication ties, connect fiber optic networks, and develop Herat gas pipeline phase as part of the TAPI project.
“The implementation of these projects has great economic benefits for both countries and are vital for expanding trade relations,” said head of Da Afghanistan Bank Ajmal Ahmady.
These projects are expected to generate job opportunities for thousands of Afghans in the near future.
