Afghanistan Signs Four Economic Cooperation Agreements With Turkmenistan

Afghanistan Signs Four Economic Cooperation Agreements With Turkmenistan
30 Sep, 2020
Today, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan representatives signed four economic cooperation agreements in the presence of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the presidential palace.

The agreements include transfer of 500kV electricity from Turkmenistan to Herat, expand telecommunication ties, connect fiber optic networks, and develop Herat gas pipeline phase as part of the TAPI project.

“The implementation of these projects has great economic benefits for both countries and are vital for expanding trade relations,” said head of Da Afghanistan Bank Ajmal Ahmady.

These projects are expected to generate job opportunities for thousands of Afghans in the near future.

Afghanistan-Turkmenistan relations

