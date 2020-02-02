Afghanistan Suspends Exports Through Air Corridors to China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan has suspended exports to China through air corridors in an attempt to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries CEO Sayed Zaman Hashemi said the only private airline that exported up to 20 tons of goods to China daily has suspended its flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to figures, Afghanistan has exported over 1800 tons of pine nuts worth millions of dollars to China during the current fiscal year through the air corridor.

The annual trade volume between China and Afghanistan has reached $1.5bn.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (named “2019-nCoV”) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of infections with 2019-nCoV in China, with the virus reportedly spreading from person-to-person in many parts of that country. Infections with 2019-nCoV, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan, also are being reported in a growing number of international locations, including the United States. The United States reported the first confirmed instance of person-to-person spread with this virus on January 30, 2020.

On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon”