Breaking News
Girls High Schools Inaugurated in Taloqan, Benefiting 11000 Students
...
Afghanistan, Tajikistan Sign 5 Cooperation MoUs
...
Afghanistan Expedites Work on CASA-1000
...
Afghanistan’s Exports Down by 21%
...
IMF Loan to Cover 46% Deficit in Afghan National Budget for Fiscal Year 1400
...
Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan, Tajikistan Sign 5 Cooperation MoUs
Afghanistan and Tajikistan sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) in the areas of security, trade, transit, transportation, energy, culture and politics.
The MoUs were signed between Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his Tajik counterpart on Monday in Dushanbeh, Tajikistan.
President Ghani traveled to Tajikistan to attend the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul process summit. Foreign ministers and delegates from about 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit.
The 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference is part of the Istanbul Process – a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan – that was launched on November 2, 2011, in Turkey.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
How to Facilitate Afghan Enterprises’ Access to Finance?
TheAfghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) and the Ministry of Industries and Commerce (MoIC) conducted a National Public and
Afghanistan’s city transportation to be standardized
By Qiam Noori-The Afghan Transportation and Civil Aviation Ministry says a program is going to be implemented that will standardize
A military base in Helmand is being turned into economic zone
The Shurab Military Base in southern Helmand province is being turned into one of the eight economic zones in the