Afghanistan, Tajikistan Sign 5 Cooperation MoUs
30 Mar, 2021
Afghanistan and Tajikistan sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) in the areas of security, trade, transit, transportation, energy, culture and politics.

The MoUs were signed between Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his Tajik counterpart on Monday in Dushanbeh, Tajikistan.

President Ghani traveled to Tajikistan to attend the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul process summit. Foreign ministers and delegates from about 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit.

The 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference is part of the Istanbul Process – a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan – that was launched on November 2, 2011, in Turkey.
