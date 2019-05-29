Breaking News
Afghanistan To Become A Member of International Chamber of Shipping
...
Afghanistan To Build Foreign Goods Smuggling Prevention Centers
...
Afghanistan Continues Efforts to Increase Domestic Energy Generation through Renewable Sources
...
Nangarhar Honey Production to Hit 400 Tons This Year
...
Iran-backed Arian Bank in Kabul Shut Down Over Regulatory Violations
...
Nangarhar Talc Strategy To Attract $15mn Investment
...
Afghanistan To Become A Member of International Chamber of Shipping
Afghanistan has submitted its proposal for the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) membership.
This comes as Afghan traders demand for the establishment of shipping route in Chabahar port for a year now.
Afghanistan faces difficulties in the establishment of shipping companies in Chabahar Port as the country is not an ICS member.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said the Afghan private sector was ready to purchase the ships but were not able to due to the ICS membership issue.
Presently, goods from Afghanistan arrive in trucks to Chabahar Port where Indian ships transfer them to the Indian markets.
Afghanistan is preparing to send the second shipment of goods to the Indian markets via Chabahar port.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan to host the 4th ECO Business Forum
Afghanistan is looking forward to hosting the 4th ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Business Forum and Buyers-Sellers Meetings on textile and
UAE funded township inaugurated in Kabul
A major township consisting of 3,330 apartments was inaugurated in Kabul on Sunday by Afghan and government officials. Funded by
Afghanistan’s corruption cost up to USD 3.9 billion in 2012
According to a report by the UN office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Afghanistan’s anti-corruption unit, the total cost