Afghanistan To Become A Member of International Chamber of Shipping

in Afghan Business

29 May, 2019 by
Afghanistan has submitted its proposal for the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) membership.

This comes as Afghan traders demand for the establishment of shipping route in Chabahar port for a year now.

Afghanistan faces difficulties in the establishment of shipping companies in Chabahar Port as the country is not an ICS member.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said the Afghan private sector was ready to purchase the ships but were not able to due to the ICS membership issue.   

Presently, goods from Afghanistan arrive in trucks to Chabahar Port where Indian ships transfer them to the Indian markets.

Afghanistan is preparing to send the second shipment of goods to the Indian markets via Chabahar port.

International Chamber of Shipping

