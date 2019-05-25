Afghanistan To Build Foreign Goods Smuggling Prevention Centers

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government plans to build five centers for the prevention of smuggling of foreign goods.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani made this announcement at an Iftar dinner held for Afghan industrialists to share the problems they are facing.

“I request you all to consider the government your partner and our work must be purposeful,” said Ghani.

This comes as foreign goods are smuggled into the country and damaging local businesses.

According to the Afghanistan Industrialists Association, Iranian goods are smuggled through Islam Qala border in Herat and Farah and Delaram Nimroz, and Pakistani goods are brought into Afghan markets illegally through Khost and Paktia routes.

Statistics from the Industrialists Association show that 3200 industries in 35 various sectors are currently operating in Afghanistan. Last year, the production from these industries showed a 7% increase.

Lack of security is one of the major challenges facing the industrialists. According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), 1800 investors moved their investment, to Uzbekistan and Turkey due to security concerns.



The transferred investment is estimated to be USD 600 million.