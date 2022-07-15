English | دری
Afghanistan To Export Coal At $350 Per Ton

Afghanistan To Export Coal At $350 Per Ton
15 Jul, 2022 by
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced that Afghan coal is exported at how to get cialis the world market price. The price of each ton of coal in the world markets is 350 dollars.

Ismatullah Burhan, the spokesman of this ministry, says that each ton of coal is around cialis fed ex 350 dollars in the world market, and the Islamic Emirate plans to export Afghan coal at the international rate.

Burhan added that the Taliban have levitra show pill not signed any agreement on the export of coal with any foreign country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, so far 80 coal mines have been identified across the country, of which the extraction process is ongoing in only 17 mines.

