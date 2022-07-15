Afghanistan To Export Coal At $350 Per Ton

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced that Afghan coal is exported at the world market price. The price of each ton of coal in the world markets is 350 dollars.

Ismatullah Burhan, the spokesman of this ministry, says that each ton of coal is around 350 dollars in the world market, and the Islamic Emirate plans to export Afghan coal at the international rate.

Burhan added that the Taliban have not signed any agreement on the export of coal with any foreign country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, so far 80 coal mines have been identified across the country, of which the extraction process is ongoing in only 17 mines.