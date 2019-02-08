Afghanistan to Participate in Multiple Exhibitions in Lapis Lazuli Member Countries

in Afghan Business

A group of 1000 Afghan investors will be participating in multiple exhibitions to display Afghanistan’s products in Lapis Lazuli members countries.

The exhibitions will be held in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and turkey in the next two months.

Afghan products such as carpets, handicrafts and fresh and dry fruits will be displayed in the exhibitions.

Afghan investors are looking forward to the opportunity as they deem it important for boosting Afghanistan’s exports.

Women investors are also among the participants. “We are supporting women. We will help them to improve their business and display their products at international exhibitions,” Tolo News quotes Tamanna Shahpasandi, a woman investor.

On the preparations for the trip, Hafizullah Qul, an organizer of the Lapis Lazuli convoy-a title given to the convoy of Afghan investors who will travel to the Lapis Lazuli member countries- said the visa problem for the participants is resolved.

“We have discussed the situation with embassies of Turkey and Turkmenistan. We will talk with Georgia as well.”

The Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement was signed on November 15, 2017 on the sidelines of the RECCA VII in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The route begins in Afghanistan’s northern Aqina port in Faryab province and Torghandi in western Herat province and will run through to Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan.

From there it will cross the Caspian Sea and will link the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Tbilisi and Georgia’s Black Sea ports of Batumi and Poti.

It will then connect with Kars in eastern Turkey before linking to Istanbul and Europe.

The Lapis Lazuli corridor is a historic corridor. Almost 2,000 years ago, lapis lazuli stone was exported from Badakhshan in northeastern Afghanistan through this route to Europe.