Afghanistan To Produce 200 Thousand Tons of Pomegranate This Year

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced that data shows a significant increase in pomegranate production in the country.

According to MAIL, pomegranate products will reach 200 thousand tons this year.

“Over 190 thousand tons of pomegranate will be harvested this year in the country, which indicates an increase of 12 thousands tons from last year’s,” said MAIL spokesperson Akbar Rustami.

However, pomegranate exports are still low compared to the product’s high production rate.

Rustami added that more than 80 percent of Afghanistan’s pomegranate products come from Kandahar province, and the rest from Balkh and Kapisa provinces.

The statement further added that this amount of pomegranate in Kandahar will collect from 9500 hectares of lands.

