Breaking News
How Rich Countries’ National Interest Will Threaten Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Shots
...
Turkmenistan Agrees On Electricity Transmission to Pakistan Through Afghanistan
...
Bamyan To Produce 52 Tons of Honey This Year
...
Saffron Cultivated Lands Up By 10% in Afghanistan
...
Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated
...
Afghan Made Vehicles Exhibited in Presidential Palace
...
Afghanistan To Produce 200 Thousand Tons of Pomegranate This Year
Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced that data shows a significant increase in pomegranate production in the country.
According to MAIL, pomegranate products will reach 200 thousand tons this year.
“Over 190 thousand tons of pomegranate will be harvested this year in the country, which indicates an increase of 12 thousands tons from last year’s,” said MAIL spokesperson Akbar Rustami.
However, pomegranate exports are still low compared to the product’s high production rate.
Rustami added that more than 80 percent of Afghanistan’s pomegranate products come from Kandahar province, and the rest from Balkh and Kapisa provinces.
The statement further added that this amount of pomegranate in Kandahar will collect from 9500 hectares of lands.
Last week MAIL had announced that gardeners in Kandahar will collect 190 thousand tons of pomegranate from 9500 hectares of pomegranate gardens.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Finance Minister's tearful plea for support
Diplomats filing into the conference room at Afghanistan’s finance ministry on Wednesday were expecting an update on accountability targets from
Food prices down, Gold up in Kabul
(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) Gold prices increased while other daily-use commodity rates edged down during the outgoing week
Afghanistan’s National Institute of Management & Administration boosts works prospects
The National Institute of Management and Administration (NIMA), established in 2009, has become one of the most attractive centers of