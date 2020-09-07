Afghanistan To Provide Banking Services Through Branchless Banking

in Afghan Business

In an effort to facilitate access to the banking services through branchless banking, a trilateral MOU was signed between Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghan Post, and Afghanistan Banking Association.

The signing of this MOU is part of DAB’s efforts to to increase financial inclusion through expanding banking services and digital payments in Afghanistan, according to a statement from DAB.



Based on this MoU, banks would be able to provide banking services in areas where they do not have branches, by using the Afghan Posts branches as bank’s agents.

Afghan Post is a state-owned enterprise that is providing universal postal services through more than 450 branches throughout the country. Afghan Post will provide these services in light of the banking rules and regulations.

This MOU will have an immediate and large benefit for Afghanistan. Some benefits of this approach include: