Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, & Azerbaijan To Form a Joint Committee To Expand Trade

The leaders of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan held a virtual tripartite meeting on Thursday to discuss trade cooperation.

Proposed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the joint committee will work on regional connectivity, railway development, fiber optics, and transportation and will include ministers of transport and other officials from the three countries.

President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the idea of a joint delegation and announced that international partners are ready to cooperate in the expansion of railways in Afghanistan for economic development.

He further added that the United States is committed to supporting development of dry ports in eight locations.

Turkmenistan’s President, Gurbanugly Berdimuhamendov, proposed to consider the possibility of simplifying customs operations by introducing a control system based on the Single Window principle.