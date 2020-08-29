English | دری
Afghanistan & Uzbekistan Agree To Sign 10-Year Electricity Transmission Contract 

29 Aug, 2020 by
The  Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced that acting Foreign Minister Muhammad Hanif Atmar and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdul Aziz Kamilov, agreed to sign a 10-year electricity transmission contract. 

Ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the contract will take place  between Afghan electricity company (Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat) and Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry. 

Both sides agreed over development of long term bilateral relationships and extending cooperation in trade and transportation areas. 

“We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.” MoFA quoted Kamilov as saying.

This comes as Afghanistan is facing power shortage. Citizens in capital Kabul recently expressed outrage over the shortage of power after Tajikistan cut off electricity to meet its domestic needs.  

To replace the shortage, Afghanistan imported  200MW of electricity from Uzbekistan. 
