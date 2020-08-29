Breaking News
Afghanistan & Uzbekistan Agree To Sign 10-Year Electricity Transmission Contract
...
An Agreement Signed For Reconstruction of Bala Hissar in Kabul
...
Kandahar’s Pomegranate Yield Up By 10%
...
Australian Billionaire Keen To Invest in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector
...
Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons
...
Kandahar Produces 290 Thousand Tons of Grapes This Year
...
Afghanistan & Uzbekistan Agree To Sign 10-Year Electricity Transmission Contract
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced that acting Foreign Minister Muhammad Hanif Atmar and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdul Aziz Kamilov, agreed to sign a 10-year electricity transmission contract.
Ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the contract will take place between Afghan electricity company (Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat) and Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry.
Both sides agreed over development of long term bilateral relationships and extending cooperation in trade and transportation areas.
“We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.” MoFA quoted Kamilov as saying.
This comes as Afghanistan is facing power shortage. Citizens in capital Kabul recently expressed outrage over the shortage of power after Tajikistan cut off electricity to meet its domestic needs.
To replace the shortage, Afghanistan imported 200MW of electricity from Uzbekistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Chabahar Port Is Exempted From US Sanctions For Its Importance to Afghanistan
The US has granted exemption to the development of Chabahar Port along with an attached railway project and Iranian petroleum
US Contributes $105 Million to Asian Development Bank Infrastructure Fund for Afghanistan
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has contributed $105 million to the Afghanistan Infrastructure Trust Fund (AITF) to date.
Work on Managi Dam in Kunar to be launched Soon
Minister of Water and Energy Ismael Khan announced on Thursday that the survey for the Managi Dam in Pech District