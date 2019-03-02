English | دری
Afghanistan Wins Two Awards at SAARC Women Entrepreneur Awards

in Afghan Business

Afghan women entrepreneurs Zarghona Walizada and Mohsina Saqeb won the SAARC Women Entrepreneur Award at the first SAAR Women Entrepreneur Awards hosted in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Walizada is the owner of TacTaz Shipment and Freight Forwarding Company and Mohsena Saqeb is the owner of a clothing designing center.

The first ever SAARC Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award was held on March 2 to recognize the exemplary success of women entrepreneurs in the SAARC region and to create strong role models to draw inspiration from.

The event was organized by the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneur Council (SCWEC).  

One outstanding woman entrepreneur from among nominees from each of the SAARC nations received the prestigious title of ‘SAARC Woman Entrepreneur of the year 2018’ at a glittering function that had participation of women business owners from the region.

Women business leaders from SAARC gathered in Colombo for the awards ceremony plus knowledge workshops, to collectively find fresher avenues to economic and societal challenges in the region as well as first-hand networking opportunities.
Wadsam

Wadsam

