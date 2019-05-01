Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce Among World Chambers Competition 2019 Finalists

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI) is among 16 chambers of commerce moving on to the final round of the World Chambers Competition.

Representing 11 countries, the selected 16 chambers will each have the opportunity to present their innovative initiatives to the global network of chambers attending the 11th edition of the World Chambers Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from 12-14 June 2019.

The finalists were selected from 76 submissions.

Taking place in conjunction with the World Chambers Congress, the World Chambers Competitionis the only award program of its kind to recognize pioneering projects undertaken by chambers from around the world.

With more than 1,200 delegates from over 110 countries in attendance, the Competition provides the well-warranted visibility chambers deserve.

categories:

Best Education and Training Project, which acknowledges chambers who are proving that investing in education and training can be crucial to the establishment, advancement and success of small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and foster economic development and job creation.

Best SME and Entrepreneurship Development Project, which rewards exceptional chamber initiatives that are either helping SMEs and entrepreneurs to innovate and develop their business or strengthening job creation in their respective communities.

Best Unconventional Project, which recognising chambers that have developed unique and innovative projects in an activity not typically associated with their mission and objectives and in turn increases jobs to enhance local economies.

The 16 contenders will face-off before an international jury comprising ICC World Chambers Federation leadership, and appointed representatives from transnational, national and local chambers, as well as other leading international organisations. The jury is charged with selecting one initiative per category to be crowned World Chambers Competition champions. The official announcement is set to be made during the final day of the Congress at the Gala Dinner. Winners will receive a cash prize thanks to our sponsors to encourage chambers to further develop their programmes. ICC firmly believes in the potential of its chamber network and these initiatives not only benefit business but society as a whole.

The 16 chambers moving on to the final stage of the Competition are:

Best Education and Training Project: Thursday 13 June

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nigeria)

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Philippines)

Cuenca Chamber of Industries, Production and Employment (Ecuador)

Gaziantep Chamber of Industry (Turkey)

Styria Chamber of Commerce (Austria)

Best SME and Entrepreneurship Development Project: Thursday 13 June

Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Afghanistan)

Cali Chamber of Commerce (Colombia)

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (Turkey)

Konya Chamber of Industry (Turkey)

National Confederation of Industry (Brazil)

Quito Chamber of Commerce (Ecuador)

Best Unconventional Project: Wednesday 12 June

Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce (Turkey)

Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Russia)

NSW Business Chamber (Australia)

Para Service of Support to Micro and Small Enterprises – SEBRAE/PA (Brazil)

Qatar Chamber (Qatar)

Photo from AWCCI Facebook page.