Afghanistan’s Bolani Listed #1 Among World’s Best Breads
Afghanistan’s most famous flatbread called Bolani is declared the number one bread in the world in a travel article by CNN.
To mark World Bread Day which was on October 16, 50 of the world’s most wonderful breads are introduced in this article.
Easy to make but fast to disappear, these scrumptious little flatbreads are
out of this world! Homemade dough is stuffed with potatoes, green onion,
cilantro and green pepper and fried till a little crispy and golden brown.
There are also leak stuffed and pumpkin stuffed Bolanis.
Find out more here.
Wadsam
Wadsam
