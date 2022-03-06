English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market
06 Mar, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that in order to stabilize the Afghani currency, the bank will sell about 14 million dollars in an auction ceremony.

The central bank has asked eligible banks, money changers and monetary services companies to participate in the bid, which will be held on Sunday.

This is the fifth time in recent weeks that Da Afghanistan Bank has injected dollars into the market.

With the fall of the republic and the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, country faced a severe liquidity crisis, the main cause of which is the financial and banking restrictions imposed by the United States on Afghanistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Central BAnk

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Afghan female entrepreneur opens Rugby store in Kabul

Afghan female entrepreneur opens Rugby store in Kabul

Despite of many challenges for women entrepreneurs in Afghanistan, Baran, a female entrepreneur, has opened a Rugby store in Kabul.

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan to attend Caspian Oil and Gas Trading & Transportation Conference

Afghanistan to attend Caspian Oil and Gas Trading & Transportation Conference

Afghan Ministry of Economy Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Caspian Oil and Gas Trading &

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan Health Indicators Improve Considerably From Extremely Low Level

Afghan Health Indicators Improve Considerably From Extremely Low Level

The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) recently released the results of a study on health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china