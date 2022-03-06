Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market
...
Nigeria’s $1mn Aid to Afghanistan
...
World Bank Approves Over $1bn in Funds to Afghanistan
...
U.S. Treasury Issues General License to Facilitate Economic Activity in Afghanistan
...
Taliban Working On A New Policy To Grow Afghanistan’s Economy
...
Banning Women From Work Reduces Afghanistan’s GDP By 5%
...
Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that in order to stabilize the Afghani currency, the bank will sell about 14 million dollars in an auction ceremony.
The central bank has asked eligible banks, money changers and monetary services companies to participate in the bid, which will be held on Sunday.
This is the fifth time in recent weeks that Da Afghanistan Bank has injected dollars into the market.
With the fall of the republic and the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, country faced a severe liquidity crisis, the main cause of which is the financial and banking restrictions imposed by the United States on Afghanistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan female entrepreneur opens Rugby store in Kabul
Despite of many challenges for women entrepreneurs in Afghanistan, Baran, a female entrepreneur, has opened a Rugby store in Kabul.
Afghanistan to attend Caspian Oil and Gas Trading & Transportation Conference
Afghan Ministry of Economy Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Caspian Oil and Gas Trading &
Afghan Health Indicators Improve Considerably From Extremely Low Level
The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) recently released the results of a study on health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)