Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market

Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that in order to stabilize the Afghani currency, the bank will sell about 14 million dollars in an auction ceremony.

The central bank has asked eligible banks, money changers and monetary services companies to participate in the bid, which will be held on Sunday.

This is the fifth time in recent weeks that Da Afghanistan Bank has injected dollars into the market.

With the fall of the republic and the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, country faced a severe liquidity crisis, the main cause of which is the financial and banking restrictions imposed by the United States on Afghanistan.