Afghanistan’s Exports Cross $1bn This Year

in Afghan Business

27 Dec, 2021
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that the country’s exports have reached more than $ 1 billion this year.

Acting Minister Noureddine Azizi told the media that the country’s exports had reached $ 1.5 billion this year.

Meanwhile, the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry says exports have increased this year, but imports have fallen sharply due to declining incomes and a lack of demand.

The chamber’s statistics show that Afghan traders imported more than $ 3 billion worth of goods in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that due to the political situation and declining incomes, imports have fallen in the two quarters.
