Afghanistan’s Exports Down by 21%

Afghanistan’s Exports Down by 21%
Afghanistan’s exports dropped from USD 1 billion in Fiscal Year 1398 to USD 776 million in Fiscal Year 1399, according to figures from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

The figures indicate an over 21% drop caused by the COVID1-19 pandemic and political insecurity.

According to ACCI figures, Afghanistan exported USD 405 million worth of goods to India, USD 211 million to Pakistan, and the remaining to neighboring and other countries.

Fresh and dry fruit remain to be the most exported items of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries said new programs to support affected businesses would soon be rolled out.

“Some Afghan companies have experienced a downturn in their business due to the spread of the coronavirus, but the Ministry of Commerce and Industries has planned new programs that will support the affected companies and merchants, these programs are in motion,” Tolo News quotes Fawad Ahmadi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of Industries.
