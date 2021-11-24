Afghanistan’s Exports Reach 26bn Afghanis in the Past Three Months

in Afghan Business

Officials in the Afghan government say that 26.36 billion afghanis worth of commercial property has been exported in the past three months.

Anamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, wrote on his Twitter page that Afghanistan’s exports have doubled in the past three months.

Samangani wrote that during the previous government, the export figures for three months of this year were worth 11.58 billion Afghanis, but this figure has reached 26.36 billion Afghanis in the last three months.

Meanwhile, the IEA officials announced yesterday that they have exported 698 tons of dried fruits to European and Asian countries in the last two weeks alone.