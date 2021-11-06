English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s Exports Through Chabahar Port Suspended for Three Months

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Exports Through Chabahar Port Suspended for Three Months
06 Nov, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that Afghanistan’s exports through Iran’s Chabahar port purchase cialis online have stopped for three months, but imports are proceeding normally.

Younes Momand, head of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the process was halted due to technical problems in the Indian port of Nhova Shiva, as export goods from Chabahar are sent directly to the port.

According to the chamber, most of the food items, including oil and sugar, enter Afghanistan through cialis100mg the port of Chabahar.

Figures from the Chamber of Commerce and Investments show that ships full of cialis online doctor food arrive at the port of Chabahar every 15 days and to transfer goods to Afghanistan, but exports are still suspended.

Reports indicate that all of Afghanistan’s exports are currently being transferred to other countries through Pakistan’s Wagah and Karachi trading ports.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Taliban

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan attends CAREC conference in Kazakhstan

Afghanistan attends CAREC conference in Kazakhstan

The 12th Ministerial Meeting was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, to review the progress made in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation

Afghan Business 9 years ago Newly-Constructed hostel for doctors at Tirinkot Hospital

Newly-Constructed hostel for doctors at Tirinkot Hospital

A new hostel, funded by Australia, was inaugurated at the main hospital in Tirinkot, the capital of central Uruzgan province,

Afghan Business 9 years ago Corruption Charges against the President of AISA Proved Baseless

Corruption Charges against the President of AISA Proved Baseless

The board of investigators at Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA) said that the corruption charges made against the President of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china