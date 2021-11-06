Breaking News
Germany Increases Its Total Aid to Afghanistan to 600mn Euros
Construction Of 2nd Part of Farah-Abu Nasr Farahi Port Road Begins
UNICEF’s Teacher Registration Process For Salary Payments Begins in Afghanistan
Afghan Pine Nuts Exported to China Through Air Corridor
Work on TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Resume Soon
US Announces Additional $144mn in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Exports Through Chabahar Port Suspended for Three Months
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that Afghanistan’s exports through Iran’s Chabahar port purchase cialis online have stopped for three months, but imports are proceeding normally.
Younes Momand, head of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the process was halted due to technical problems in the Indian port of Nhova Shiva, as export goods from Chabahar are sent directly to the port.
According to the chamber, most of the food items, including oil and sugar, enter Afghanistan through cialis100mg the port of Chabahar.
Figures from the Chamber of Commerce and Investments show that ships full of cialis online doctor food arrive at the port of Chabahar every 15 days and to transfer goods to Afghanistan, but exports are still suspended.
Reports indicate that all of Afghanistan’s exports are currently being transferred to other countries through Pakistan’s Wagah and Karachi trading ports.
