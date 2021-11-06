Afghanistan’s Exports Through Chabahar Port Suspended for Three Months

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that Afghanistan's exports through Iran's Chabahar port have stopped for three months, but imports are proceeding normally.

Younes Momand, head of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the process was halted due to technical problems in the Indian port of Nhova Shiva, as export goods from Chabahar are sent directly to the port.

According to the chamber, most of the food items, including oil and sugar, enter Afghanistan through the port of Chabahar.

Figures from the Chamber of Commerce and Investments show that ships full of food arrive at the port of Chabahar every 15 days and to transfer goods to Afghanistan, but exports are still suspended.

Reports indicate that all of Afghanistan’s exports are currently being transferred to other countries through Pakistan’s Wagah and Karachi trading ports.