Afghanistan’s Exports to China Increase to More Than $24 million

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that Afghanistan’s exports to China increased to $24.93 million in the first quarter of the 1400 solar fiscal year, while last year this figure was $8.98 million in the first quarter.

The ministry said that the country’s exports to the Republic of China in 1400 solar year has shown an increase of 64%.

Afghanistan exported $ 24.93 million worth of fresh and dried fruits, precious and semi-precious stones, saffron, medicinal plants and handicrafts.

China is Afghanistan’s third largest trading partner after Iran and Pakistan. Trade between the two countries takes place through the port of Hairatan by land, the port of Gwadar in Pakistan by sea, and through the air corridors.

China has also undertaken various infrastructure projects in Afghanistan. In 2016, the two countries signed a MoU to incorporate Afghanistan into the Belt & Road Initiative. Among the major connectivity projects are the China-Afghanistan Special Railway Transportation Project linking Afghanistan to China via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the Five Nations Railway Project linking China to Iran via Kyrgyzistan, Tajikistan & Afghanistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In 2019, Afghanistan announced building a fiber route to China through the Wakhan corridor, a 350km-long narrow strip of territory in north-eastern Afghanistan that extends to China and separates Tajikistan from Pakistan.