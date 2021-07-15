English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s Exports to China Increase to More Than $24 million

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Exports to China Increase to More Than $24 million
15 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that Afghanistan’s exports to China increased to $24.93 million in the first quarter of the 1400 solar fiscal year, while last year this figure was $8.98 million in the first quarter.

The ministry said that the country’s exports to the Republic of China in 1400 solar year has shown an increase of 64%.

Afghanistan exported $ 24.93 million worth of fresh and dried fruits, precious and semi-precious stones, saffron, medicinal plants and handicrafts.

China is Afghanistan’s third largest trading partner after Iran and Pakistan. Trade between the two countries takes place through the port of Hairatan by land, the port of Gwadar in Pakistan by sea, and through the air corridors.

China has also undertaken various infrastructure projects in Afghanistan. In 2016, the two countries signed a MoU to incorporate Afghanistan into the Belt & Road Initiative. Among the major connectivity projects are the China-Afghanistan Special Railway Transportation Project linking Afghanistan to China via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the Five Nations Railway Project linking China to Iran via Kyrgyzistan, Tajikistan & Afghanistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In 2019, Afghanistan announced building a fiber route to China through the Wakhan corridor, a 350km-long narrow strip of territory in north-eastern Afghanistan that extends to China and separates Tajikistan from Pakistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-China tradeAfghanistan's exports

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan government awards AGMC license to develop copper deposit

Afghan government awards AGMC license to develop copper deposit

Afghan Gold & Minerals Company (AGMC) has won the license to develop a big copper deposit in the northwestern Afghanistan.

Afghan Business 6 years ago First USAID Promote scholarships awarded

First USAID Promote scholarships awarded

A group of young Afghan women was selected as the inaugural recipients of the USAID-funded Promote Scholarships program. Five women

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghans to have their first computerized ID's in January

Afghans to have their first computerized ID's in January

Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Eng. Amirzai Sangin announced on Wednesday that the issuance of the first ever computerized

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china