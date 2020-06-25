English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s Exports to Europe Via Air Corridors Have Resumed

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Exports to Europe Via Air Corridors Have Resumed
25 Jun, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Officials of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries have announced that exports of Afghan products to European countries via air corridors have resumed.

According to the officials, 29 tons of goods, including dried and fresh fruits, rugs, and medicinal herbs, were exported to the European markets through Turkish Airline.

The current pandemic has posed a major threat to the Afghan economy and slashed economic output 17% by 2023, according to a report by the UNDP. The report further adds that COVID-19 could cause an economic contraction of 4% in 2020 alone.

The impacts of COVID-19 are more exacerbated in developing countries like Afghanistan where there’s limited health care system, weak infrastructure, and poor social cohesion.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
AFghanistan COVID-19Afghanistan virus

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan loses $100mn per year through illegal mining

Afghanistan loses $100mn per year through illegal mining

The European Union’s (EU) special envoy, Franz-Michel Mellbin, warned Afghanistan of the negative impact of illegal mining on Afghanistan’s economy.

Afghan Business 7 years ago Afghan electric company struggles to make powerful customers pay

Afghan electric company struggles to make powerful customers pay

How do you collect a $200,000 electricity bill from an Afghan warlord? Try cutting him off from the grid. Then

Afghan Business 3 years ago Ghani promises to build schools in Paktika using his own funds

Ghani promises to build schools in Paktika using his own funds

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani pledged to use his own funds for construction of six schools in southeastern Paktika province. A

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading