Afghanistan’s First Ever IV Fluid Factory Established in Herat

Afghanistan’s first ever IV fluid production factory is established in Herat. The factory produces over 12,000 liters of IV fluid daily.

“We presently produce 8 different kinds of IV fluids and we plan on producing other types of intravenous fluids,” said Mohammad Raza Alimi, head of the IV fluid factory.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have reported about the launch of two other drug factories in the coming four months.

“We are expecting the launch of two other drug factories in the industrial part of Herat. After the launch of these factories, we will have 8 drug factories operating in Herat’s industrial park,” said Hamidullah Khadem, head of ACCI in Herat.

Herat’s local officials have promised to protect locally produced drugs against the imported ones.