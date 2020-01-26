Breaking News
Mobile Kitchens In Kabul Help Afghan Women Achieve Financial Independence
...
Afghanistan’s First Ever IV Fluid Factory Established in Herat
...
Afghanistan’s Economic Growth Expected To Reach 3.3% In 2020
...
Entrepreneur of the Month: Hameda Safi
...
Helmand Food Zone: Illusion of Success-Research Paper By AREU
...
Balkh Sees Significant Hike In Sesame & Linseed Production
...
Afghanistan’s First Ever IV Fluid Factory Established in Herat
Afghanistan’s first ever IV fluid production factory is established in Herat. The factory produces over 12,000 liters of IV fluid daily.
“We presently produce 8 different kinds of IV fluids and we plan on producing other types of intravenous fluids,” said Mohammad Raza Alimi, head of the IV fluid factory.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have reported about the launch of two other drug factories in the coming four months.
“We are expecting the launch of two other drug factories in the industrial part of Herat. After the launch of these factories, we will have 8 drug factories operating in Herat’s industrial park,” said Hamidullah Khadem, head of ACCI in Herat.
Herat’s local officials have promised to protect locally produced drugs against the imported ones.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
US dollar drops against Afghani
After several weeks, Afghani picks up value against the dollar. According to the moneyexchangers in Sarai Shahzada, 1 USD was
Massive Afghan Raisins Supply Stalled in Hairatan
As much as 2500 tons of Afghan raisin supplies have been left stacked on the country’s northern Hairatan border, Afghan
The unstable Afghani currency
As the elections deadlock ended, there were glimpses of hope that Afghani currency would appreciate in value against the US