English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s Investment in Azerbaijan Amounts to $1.5mn

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Investment in Azerbaijan Amounts to $1.5mn
19 Jul, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan’s total investment in Azerbaijan’s economy has reached $1.5 million, according to reports from Baku, capital city of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said there is room for further cooperation between the two countries.

He added that there are plenty of opportunities for investment in the industry, construction, transport and transit sectors.

“The practical experience of Azerbaijan under the brand of “Asan Khidmet” [a state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan] is being introduced in Afghanistan, and we believe that a number of opportunities should be used in terms of sharing experience, while the work at the level of working groups is underway in this direction,” Trend News Agency quotes Mammadov.

He further added that conditions are being created in Azerbaijan to attract more investment; for example, industrial parks.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan-Afghanistan

Related Articles

Featured Articles 7 years ago Hundreds burned or killed by unsafe gas cylinders and cookers every year in Afghanistan

Hundreds burned or killed by unsafe gas cylinders and cookers every year in Afghanistan

By Ahmad Masoud Blasts caused by low quality gas cylinders, pressure cookers and contaminated fuels are causing burns to thousands

Afghan Business 4 years ago Saudi Arabia to give 25,000 working visa to Afghans

Saudi Arabia to give 25,000 working visa to Afghans

The Saudi Arabian government has pledged to provide working visas to 25,000 Afghans. Afghan Minister of Work, Social Affairs, Martyrs

Afghan Business 1 year ago Afghan, Pak bilateral trade drops by $2bn amidst political tensions

Afghan, Pak bilateral trade drops by $2bn amidst political tensions

The Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral trade has dropped from USD 2.5 billion to USD 500 million a year as political tensions between

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading