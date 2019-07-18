Afghanistan’s Investment in Azerbaijan Amounts to $1.5mn

Breaking News
Afghanistan’s total investment in Azerbaijan’s economy has reached $1.5 million, according to reports from Baku, capital city of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said there is room for further cooperation between the two countries.
He added that there are plenty of opportunities for investment in the industry, construction, transport and transit sectors.
“The practical experience of Azerbaijan under the brand of “Asan Khidmet” [a state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan] is being introduced in Afghanistan, and we believe that a number of opportunities should be used in terms of sharing experience, while the work at the level of working groups is underway in this direction,” Trend News Agency quotes Mammadov.
He further added that conditions are being created in Azerbaijan to attract more investment; for example, industrial parks.
