Afghanistan's Largest Airport to be Built in Logar Province

Afghan Business

15 Feb, 2021
The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said the country’s largest international airport is going to be built in Logar province at a cost of USD 2 billion.

“The country’s largest international airport is going to be built in Surkhaab district of Logar province, and is going to be one of the major infrastructure projects of the country,” Logar Governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi has written on his Facebook page.

He added that the construction of the airport will place the province in a very importance position in terms of economy, security, culture and trade.

The ACAA officials have confirmed that the feasibility studies for the country’s largest airport have been finalized and estimated to cost USD 2 billion to build.

ACAA Director Qasim Wafaizada told BBC that the airport would be built in Mohammad Agha area of Logar province and would be funded by the Afghan government.

He added that the airport will be built with all the necessary facilities of an international airport, which will include an international passenger terminal with a capacity of at least 10 million passengers per year and cargo services.

The construction of the Logar airport was first planned during the presidency of Mohammad Daud Khan, but was not completed due to political reasons.

The construction of the airport is expected to be completed by 2035.

Wadsam

Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan airportAfghanistan international airportLogar airport

