Afghanistan’s Median Income Exceeds Pakistan & 38 Other Countries’ Income

in Afghan Business

According to data gathered by Gallup, Afghanistan’s median household income is $4,121, with median per-capital income of $378.

Afghanistan’s median household income exceeds that of Pakistan’s ($4,060) and 38 other countries, including Kyrgzystan, Sri Lanka, India and Philippines.

The median income of a nation is a number that falls in the middle of the nation’s income distribution. In other words, half of the nation’s adult residents have disposable income higher than this number, while the other half has disposable income that falls below this number.

This data is aggregated from 2006-2012 and uses Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Vast differences between more economically developed countries and those with developing or transitional economies illustrate how dramatically spending power varies worldwide. Median per-capita incomes in the top 10 wealthiest populations are more than 50 times those in the 10 poorest populations, all of which are in sub-Saharan Africa.

This is a self-reported data based on at least 2,000 interviews. Gallup asked respondents in most countries the following question: “What is your total monthly* household income in [local currency], before taxes? Please include income from wages and salaries, remittances from family members living elsewhere, farming, and all other sources. Again, please provide your total monthly household income.” (*In Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries where appropriate, the question asked about annual rather than monthly income.)

Highest median income nations are:

Luxemburg Norway Switzerland USA Australia Canada Austria Iceland Denmark Belgium

Lowest median income nations are: