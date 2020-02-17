Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Median Income Exceeds Pakistan & 38 Other Countries’ Income
...
Afghan Exporters Showcase Afghanistan’s Finest Products at GulFood Expo Dubai
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Afghanistan Launches National Trade Policy
...
Exports of Afghan Pine Nuts to China Resume
...
Opening of 4 Factories in Kabul
...
Afghanistan’s Median Income Exceeds Pakistan & 38 Other Countries’ Income
According to data gathered by Gallup, Afghanistan’s median household income is $4,121, with median per-capital income of $378.
Afghanistan’s median household income exceeds that of Pakistan’s ($4,060) and 38 other countries, including Kyrgzystan, Sri Lanka, India and Philippines.
The median income of a nation is a number that falls in the middle of the nation’s income distribution. In other words, half of the nation’s adult residents have disposable income higher than this number, while the other half has disposable income that falls below this number.
This data is aggregated from 2006-2012 and uses Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Vast differences between more economically developed countries and those with developing or transitional economies illustrate how dramatically spending power varies worldwide. Median per-capita incomes in the top 10 wealthiest populations are more than 50 times those in the 10 poorest populations, all of which are in sub-Saharan Africa.
This is a self-reported data based on at least 2,000 interviews. Gallup asked respondents in most countries the following question: “What is your total monthly* household income in [local currency], before taxes? Please include income from wages and salaries, remittances from family members living elsewhere, farming, and all other sources. Again, please provide your total monthly household income.” (*In Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries where appropriate, the question asked about annual rather than monthly income.)
Highest median income nations are:
- Luxemburg
- Norway
- Switzerland
- USA
- Australia
- Canada
- Austria
- Iceland
- Denmark
- Belgium
Lowest median income nations are:
- Burundi
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Rwanda
- Zambia
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Togo
- Sierra Leone
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Prices of gas, sugar and Arabian gold down, Iranian gold up
(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) Prices of gas, sugar and Arabian gold fell but that of the Iranian variety
60% of Kabul Bank embezzled money recovered
The officials of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghanistan’s central bank, announced on Thursday that 60% of Kabul Bank’s stolen money
Afghan plastic chair factory emerges to beat foreign competitors
Afghanistan’s plastic chair factory is optimistic about winning over the market for plastic chairs which is mostly monopolized by China,