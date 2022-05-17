Afghanistan’s Mining Revenue Reaches 10bn Afghanis

Breaking News
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced that since August last year, the ministry’s revenues have increased to ten billion Afghanis.
According to officials at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the ministry has been able to generate more than 800 million Afghanis in just ten working days.
Mufti Esmatullah Borhan, a spokesman for the ministry, said mining sector revenue is important for the economic growth of the country.
