English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s Mining Revenue Reaches 10bn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Mining Revenue Reaches 10bn Afghanis
17 May, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced that since August last year, the ministry’s revenues have increased to ten billion Afghanis.

According to officials at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the ministry has been able to generate more than 800 million Afghanis in just ten working days.

Mufti Esmatullah Borhan, a spokesman for the ministry, said mining sector revenue is important for the economic growth of the country.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghan Public Works Ministry to implement uplift projects worth USD 3.21mn

Afghan Public Works Ministry to implement uplift projects worth USD 3.21mn

The Public Work Ministry has undertaken construction of six bridges and a road in central and northern provinces of Afghanistan.

Afghan Business 8 years ago Provincial Governor’s Office of Takhar gets additional administrative building

Provincial Governor’s Office of Takhar gets additional administrative building

Takhar Provincial Governor’s Office (PGO) formally opened a new additional administrative building in the capital Taloqan. The new additional administrative

Afghan Business 10 years ago Afghanistan to meet 40pc of fish demand

Afghanistan to meet 40pc of fish demand

Fish-starved Afghanistan, confident of meeting 40 percent of its demand, is trying to be self-sufficient in the next decade, eventually

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china