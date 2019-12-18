English | دری
8 out of 54 Afghan Gov’t Institutions Spend Less Than 50% of Budget

According to figures from the Ministry of Finance, eight out of a total of 54 government institutions have spent less than 50% of their development budget.

The National Authority for Disaster Management is the only government institution that has spent 0% of its development budget during the current fiscal year.

The highest amount of budget spent is by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation: 99% of its development budget.

The institutions with high budget spending are:

  • Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation-99%
  • Meshrano Jirga, the Upper House of Parliament-96%
  • Mines and Petroleum Ministry-96%
  • The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission-95%

The institutions with low budget spending are:

  • The National Authority for Disaster Management-0%
  • Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan-39%
  • Ministry of Communication and Information Technology-43%
  • Afghanistan National Standards Authority-46%
  • Counter-narcotics Ministry-48%

The overall budget for the current fiscal year was $5 billion, of which $3.7 billion was allocated for ordinary budget and the remaining $1.4 billion for the development budget.

