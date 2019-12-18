Breaking News
Afghanistan Comes To The Rescue As Onion Prices Skyrocket in India
8 out of 54 Afghan Gov’t Institutions Spend Less Than 50% of Budget
Over 600,000 Afghan Women to Attain Self-Sufficiency in Next Four Years Through Agriculture
Social Media Activists in Nangarhar Campaign Against Use of Pakistani Rupees
Goldman Sachs CEO Rides Subway & Works as DJ on the Side
Afghan Film “A Letter to the President” Wins at SAARC Film Festival
According to figures from the Ministry of Finance, eight out of a total of 54 government institutions have spent less than 50% of their development budget.
The National Authority for Disaster Management is the only government institution that has spent 0% of its development budget during the current fiscal year.
The highest amount of budget spent is by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation: 99% of its development budget.
The institutions with high budget spending are:
- Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation-99%
- Meshrano Jirga, the Upper House of Parliament-96%
- Mines and Petroleum Ministry-96%
- The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission-95%
The institutions with low budget spending are:
- The National Authority for Disaster Management-0%
- Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan-39%
- Ministry of Communication and Information Technology-43%
- Afghanistan National Standards Authority-46%
- Counter-narcotics Ministry-48%
The overall budget for the current fiscal year was $5 billion, of which $3.7 billion was allocated for ordinary budget and the remaining $1.4 billion for the development budget.
