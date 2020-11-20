Afghanistan’s Newspaper Etilaaz Roz Nominated for 2020 Anti-Corruption Award

in Afghan Business

Afghan journalist Zaki Daryabi, Editor-in-Chief of newspaper Etilaat Roz, is among the list of shortlisted nominees for the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award selected by the Anti-Corruption Committee of Transparency International.

Transparency International has shortlisted four nominees for the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award from 228 nominated individuals and institutions. More than 400 nominations were received, mostly from members of the public.

“The four nominees shortlisted for the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award have all worked tirelessly to expose, challenge and end corruption. Their stories also highlight the very serious risks and dangers involved by doing so,” said Samuel Kimeu, Chair of the Anti-Corruption Award Committee. “These nominations are a reflection not just of their successes in the struggle against corruption, but the inspirational determination and courage they have shown in their work.”

Zaki Daryabi and his newspaper Etilaat Roz have a prominent role in challenging government corruption. Operating on a financial shoestring, Etilaat Roz provides hope and sends a clear message of courage, dedication and determination in the struggle to investigate, expose and challenge corruption in Afghanistan.

“The shortlisting of Etilaat Roz for Transparency International’s 2020 Anti-Corruption Award demonstrates that corruption is a global challenge. In our deeply interconnected world, corruption is not a local or regional issue. Corruption is a global menace and fighting it anywhere it appears is our collective responsibility.” – Zaki Daryabi

The Anti-Corruption Award honours remarkable organisations and individuals, including journalists, prosecutors, government officials, and civil society leaders who expose and fight corruption. A committee of seven people from the board of Transparency International and the wider anti-corruption movement serves as the jury. Nominations for this year’s award were submitted by the public and Transparency International chapters.

The winner will be announced Wednesday 2 December in a ceremony at the 19[th] International Anti-Corruption Conference (https://iaccseries.org/) (IACC).

