Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Pine Nuts Production Up By 10% This Year
...
Torkham Border Opens After 2-day Closure
...
Third Annual India-Afghanistan Trade Show Kicks Off in New Delhi
...
Iran To Build Railway in Chabahar Through Own Resources After Delays From India
...
Afghan Transportation Ministry Creates New System to Monitor Projects
...
The Spin Sauce Story—an Afghan Success Story in USA
...
Afghanistan’s Pine Nuts Production Up By 10% This Year
The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has predicted pine nuts production to reach up to 24,000 tons this year, which indicates a 10 percent increase from last year’s productions.
Planting hundreds and thousands of pine nuts saplings, the government is making efforts to expand production of the crop
Afghanistan’s pine nuts are mostly exported to China and UAE.
Most of the pine nuts are shipped to Pakistan for processing; however, local firms are developing the capacity to meet the international standards in processing and packaging pine nuts.
In February of this year, an Afghan businessman invested $5 million to make a facility for processing pine nuts locally.
According to MAIL officials, about 1,700 tons of pine nuts have met international standards and were exported to China, the Gulf and Europe over the past few years. The amount is expected to increase this year.
The price of Afghan pine nuts rose sharply in local markets following inauguration of the air corridor between Afghanistan and China.
A single kilogram of pine nuts in local markets is up to 2,800 Afghanis ($35), compared to 1,500 Afghanis a few months before the opening of the air corridor.
The overall prices of Afghan black pine nuts is estimated at $2 billion annually.
Pine nut trees are mostly found in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Prices of animals soar ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
Residents in Kabul city have complained about the soaring prices of livestock and are finding it hard to purchase animals
10 things bosses hate
Dr Susan Nicholson: Organizational psychologist and partner at Mentors Psychology has -researched the ten things boss hate about employees: 1.
Italy pledges support to Afghanistan beyond 2014
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta assured Afghan leaders Sunday that Italy will continue to support Afghanistan that has been beset