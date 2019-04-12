English | دری
Afghanistan’s Postal Services Partially Digitalized

Afghan Business

Most of the offices of Afghan Post, the national postal organization, are now able to provide online services after being connected to the fiber optic network.

This is part of a one-year project that has cost USD 900,000. In the future phases of the project, provincial offices of Afghan Post will also be connected.

The Afghan Post Chairman Ahmad Wahid Wais said customers are able to track their parcels’ status online through a tracking number.

He added that each customer receives a card and a number through which they can have access to their mail boxes, which previously required physical locks and keys.

Customers can pay post office fees and charges through their banks.

The future phases of the project include development of an application for Afghan Post which will enable customers to monitor and track their posts via their smartphones. The project will offer money transfer services as well.

Afghan Post provides postal collection and delivery services both domestically and internationally through 463 post offices around the country.

