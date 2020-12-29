Afghanistan’s Rice Harvest Reaches 440,000 Tons in 2020

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s overall rice yield has reached 440,000 tons in 2020, indicating a 15% rise from last year’s harvest.

The figures are based on a survey conducted by the Central Statistics Bureau and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) in 126 districts of 19 provinces.

Based on the survey, the area under rice cultivation last year was 128,000 hectares. With addition of 19,500 hectares of land, this year the area under cultivation was 147,500 hectares.

With 46,800 hectares of rice-growing lands and a total production of 140,000 tons, Kunduz ranked first in rice cultivation.

Takhar (75,000 tons), Baghlan (63,000 tons) and Nangarhar (47,000 tons) emerged second, third and fourth, respectively.