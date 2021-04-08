Afghanistan’s Saffron Export to India Reaches $19 Million

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s saffron export to India has reached USD 19.08 million in 2020, indicating an 80% increase during the past five years.

In 2019, Afghanistan exported USD 17.38mn worth of saffron to India.

In an effort to further promote Afghan saffron trade in India, the Afghanistan Commercial Attaché office in Mumbai, in association with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), and Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) hosted the Afghan Saffron Promotion Virtual Conference on Wednesday.

“USAID, in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce and the US Department of Agriculture, is working with Afghan and Indian private and public sectors to increase saffron supply, reduce trade costs, and better serve Indian markets and consumers,” said USAID/Afghanistan Mission Director Dr. Tina Dooley-Jones. “Together, we are working to improve farming techniques so Afghan farmers can sell more, high-quality saffron while adhering to important safety guidelines.”

The event was attended by dignitaries from World Trade Center Mumbai, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries, World Trade Center- Kabul and Herat Chamber of Commerce &Investment, the Afghanistan Embassy in India said in a statement.

Manpreet Singh, President of the Indian Chamber of International Business, commented, “The market opportunity in India for saffron and Afghanistan is wide open. I know that Afghan saffron is winning international quality and taste awards. The price is also right. The only problem is that consumers do not know this.”