Afghanistan’s Think Tank Ranked 3rd In Central Asia

The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation (AREU) has maintained its position as top research Think Tank in Afghanistan, while it has moved from fifth to third position as the top think-tank in a list of 63 think-tanks in Central Asia in 2019.

In another category for Best Independent Think Tanks, AREU maintained its position as 26th while among Social Policy Think Tank, it ranked 54 out of 108 Think Tanks Globally and 136 out of 158 top Think Tanks worldwide (Non-US) which also includes some of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

In 2018, the U.K.’s Prospect magazine awarded AREU as the Best International Social Think Tank.

Dr Orzala Nemat, AREU Director, said “the rankings AREU has achieved is a recognition of its high quality work at all levels. We are particularly pleased with getting 26th position among Best Independent think tanks globally in a country with the extreme level of dependencies and instability.”

She added that we strive very hard to produce high quality evidence based research papers to help the policy makers, in such a difficult and complex environment in Afghanistan, to make realistic policies based on policy recommendations that come out of our painstaking fieldwork.

The rankings are based on an annual study conducted by the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. The Lauder Institute’s Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) have published the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) report in January 2020. TTCSP conducts a systematic ranking process every year, based on precise criteria with the support of a panel of 1,796 peer institutions and experts, representing print and electronic media, academia, public and private donor institutions and governments worldwide.

TTCSP of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania each year carries out research on the role of policy institutes in governments and civil societies across the world. TTCSP usually examines the evolving role and character of public policy research organizations.