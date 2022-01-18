Afghanistan’s Trade With Central Asia Increases

Breaking News
Afghanistan’s trade with three Central Asian countries (Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan) has increased, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said.
According to the chamber, Afghanistan imported more than $ 2 billion from Central Asian countries this year and exported more than $ 33 million worth of goods to these nations.
Meanwhile, officials at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce say trade between the two countries has dropped by nearly 26 percent.
According to Naqibullah Safi, chairman of the chamber, port transport problems and restrictions imposed by Pakistan, which in turn lead to reduced imports of goods from Afghanistan, are among the challenges that have reduced trade between the two countries.
Ahmed Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, said that after the Islamic Emirates came to power, revenues at customs in the north of the country had increased and nearly 8,000 trucks had been transited through Afghanistan to Central and South Asia.
