English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

AfghanX-the First Online Learning Experience in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

AfghanX-the First Online Learning Experience in Afghanistan
12 Feb, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) have started an international online learning service called MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses).Operating with the motto of “Knowledge is Ability”, MOOCs is a course of study made available over the internet without charges to a large number of people, especially students

Afghanistan started this program together with a few foreign countries.

“Students and teachers, inside and outside of Afghanistan, can access the courses online without any restrictions,” said Faisal Amin spokesman of MoHE.

Amin added that through this program universities inside Afghanistan can stay connected with each other as well.

“Students in remote areas of Afghanistan are able to access courses in Kabul university and other major universities in the country,” said Amin.

Statistics show that there are 131 private universities and 38 public universities across the country. About 360,000 students are seeking higher education in these universities and 10,000 professors are teaching.

Amin said that presently 6,700 professors are teaching in public universities and 3,500 in private universities.

Najeba Hossaini, former member of Meshrano Jerga’s higher education commission said to VOA: “Young Afghan students wish to study in a modernized system; however, the present education system in Afghanistan is obsolete.”

Over the past two years MoHE have promised that they would completely change the higher education system, but no changes have been seen so far.
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail

Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail

More articles by Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistan eduation systemAfghanistan higher education

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago USAID suspends work on the rehabilitation of Darunta Dam

USAID suspends work on the rehabilitation of Darunta Dam

The United States Agency for International Development said Sunday that it had suspended the rehabilitation project of the Darunta Hydroelectric

Afghan Business 6 years ago Disconnected cable over the Amu River causing power outage

Disconnected cable over the Amu River causing power outage

Three days of power shortage have made the cold winter season for Mazar-e-Sharif residents intolerable. “It has been three nights

Afghan Business 5 years ago MCC spurns reports about Aynak project heading for failure

MCC spurns reports about Aynak project heading for failure

Officials of the Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) have rejected reports about the Mes Aynak project headed for failure and assured

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading