Alibaba To Donate Emergency Supplies to Afghanistan & Other South Asian Countries
Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads
Afghan Government Provides 50,000 Testing Kits For Coronavirus
Isolation Ward For Coronavirus Patients Opens in Nangarhar
Japan Supports Disaster Risk Mitigation Infrastructure and Irrigation System in Afghanistan
Japan Funds A New Demining Project In Balkh, Afghanistan
Chinese renowned company Alibaba will be donating emergency supplies to Afghanistan and nine other south Asian countries.
Founder of Alibaba and one of Asia’s richest man, Jack Ma, has tweeted: “Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”
This comes soon after he announced he will donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and 1 million masks to the United States.
He also recently donated relief materials to areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.
Wadsam
