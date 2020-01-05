Breaking News
Almond Production Up By 12.5% In Kunduz Province
According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), almond production in Kunduz has increased by 12.5%.
This year’s almond yield has reached 6,398.4 tons compared to last year’s 5,687.5 tons.
“This year Kunduz has seen an unprecedented increase in almond production as a result of support from the government and better weather conditions,” said Abdul Hadi Qarluq, head of the agriculture department in Kunduz.
He added that this year’s almond production was collected from 6,560 hectares of land in the province.
Wadsam
