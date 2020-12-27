An Institute for Afghanistan’s Robotics Team to Open in Kabul University

in Afghan Business

The Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) of Afghanistan and the Digital Citizen Fund , have signed an agreement on the establishment of an institute for Afghanistan’s robotics team.

According to the agreement, “The Dreamers” institute will be built on Kabul University campus at a cost of USD 20 million.

“The institute will have various departments, including artificial intelligence, new technology, science and other departments,” said TVET head Nadima Sahar.

She added that the purpose of the institute is to nurture creativity among young people.

Head of the Digital Citizen Fund Roya Mahboob said the institute will consist of two educational courses: the first course will be at high school level, grades 11th and 12th, and the second course will be the institute.

Mahboob added that the institute will have the capacity for 80 students.

The Dreamers institute will be built on a 10-acre land inside Kabul University.