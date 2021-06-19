English | دری
An Oxygen Production Machine Activated in Sheikh Zahed University of Khost

An Oxygen Production Machine Activated in Sheikh Zahed University of Khost
The provincial head of Public Health said an oxygen production device  has been activated in Sheikh Zahed University of Khost Province.

Habibullah Ansari said the device has the capacity to produce 20 cylinders of oxygen a day.

“This is a great initiative as we are facing a shortage of oxygen in the province. We need an estimated 120 cylines of oxygen every day.

Following the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Afghanistan, most hospitals are facing oxygen shortages.

Last week, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said it needed 10,000 oxygen cylinders a day. The private sector can only produce half of what is needed.

The official and registered number of positive cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan has exceeded 105,000. The official death toll is estimated at more than 4,000. But the main morbidity and mortality rate is thought to be much higher.
